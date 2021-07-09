After doing his best to break the internet by serving oysters topped with Pickled Onion Monster Munch, chef Whyte Rushen aka king of the 2021 food pop-up, will next month be serving a special dinner inspired by his north London roots at Fitzrovia members club Mortimer House.

Taking over Mortimer House for one night only on August 22, the chef will be serving his notorious oysters alongside a dish named Stamford Hill Estate, which features wagyu meatballs, brioche, burger sauce, gherkin ketchup and duck-fat fries. For pudding it’s a bowl of Off Licence, a dessert made of flambé Basque cheesecake, crème fraiche, poached fruit and Crunchies. Which sounds a damn sight classier than anything we’ve ever picked up from the offy at 1am (usually two Tyskies and a Cherry B).

It’s all part of Mortimer House’s Guest Chef series, which kicks off from July 22 to 24 with British Malaysian chef Abby Lee of Mambow, who’ll be serving a Singaporean and Malaysian supper-club style menu, with dishes like babi chin and sambal belacan – braised pork belly in fermented soybean – as well as a classic nasi lemak. Traditional Malaysian sugee cake is for puds.

On August 27 to 28, it’s the turn of Dalston’s Japanese and Italian fusion eatery Angelina, who’ll be taking over the fifth-floor for an omakase and kaiseki ten-course tasting menu. On Bank Holiday Monday its head chef Joshua Owens-Baigler will be hanging about to cook up an all-day brunch.

Finally, September will see Daniel Farrow – who runs plant-based restaurant and bar The Gatherers in Norwich – take over with an eight-course tasting menu featuring Norfolk beet, strawberry and radish tartar as well as chestnut mushroom veloute with black truffle and banana blossom tacos.

Mortimer House, 37-41 Mortimer St, W1T 3JH.

Chef Abby Lee’s fave spots in Hackney, from sushi to sabich.

Your ultimate guide to restaurants in London.