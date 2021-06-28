London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Plate of oysters covered with crisps
Photograph: Whyte Rushen

Oysters with Pickled Onion Monster Munch are London’s wildest snack

Instagram-famous chef Whyte Rushen served up the 'stupidly banging' crisp/seafood crossover at Dalston Roof Park

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Crisps in a sandwich? Sure. We’ve all done it. Smooshing a Walkers into a cheese and pickle sarnie for some extra bite or chucking some Discos inside an egg mayo bap for some crunch. But crushed up crisps in freshly shucked oyster? We can’t say it had ever crossed our mind. Until now that is, when Whyte Rushen served up this leftfield culinary combo at his weekend pop-up in Dalston Roof Park.

Teaming up with the rooftop’s summer residents Gordos, Whyte Rushen’s special Sunday menu also included braised rabbit pizza complete with a dipping stock, but the main event was the oysters, which came topped with the very best flavour Monster Munch there is, Pickled Onion (an undisputed fact), scattered lovingly across a beautiful bivalve. Oof. 

It works ego shatteringly well because after all, what is a Pickled Onion Monster Munch really other than just crunchy vinegar, and what goes perfectly with oysters? Vinegar, but what do oyster lack? Texture, a bit of crunch, so here ya go mate, honestly, stupidly banging,” wrote Rushen when he invented the snack earlier this year.

After cheffing at such noted establishments as Brat, Scully St James and Kerridge’s, Whyte Rushen’s pop-ups have been the stuff of foodie legend over the past few months, with Shepherd's Bush treated to a recent BBQ skewer-fest at Next Door Records (think lamb belly, mint, Guinness and sumac onions) as well as spiced duck pizza at The Hawk’s Nest, while over at Starfish Loves Coffee in Palmers Green there was a maple miso butter bacon and cheese chicken burger and a sweet and sour prawn toast pork cutlet sando at Long & Short coffee in Walthamstow. The man gets around. Lily Allen and her Stranger Things husband David Harbour even shared pics of themselves tucking into some Whyte Rushen toasted sandwiches on Hampstead Heath.

Want to try the most lusted after food in London? Of course you do. Most of Whyte Rushen’s pop-ups are a last minute situation, but watch out for his special sit-down dinner at Quo Vadis on September 8, which promises a menu of equal parts elegance and trash. "It's gonna be a meal that represents my London, my take on real British food that I ate growing up," Rushen tells us. "Expect elevated riffs on chicken shop classics as well as modern twists on dishes of a bygone era." Tickets for non-members of the swanky Soho club go on sale August 9. 

A floating Hawksmoor is opening in Canary Wharf

How Dom's Subs became the king of London sandwiches

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Iconic Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.