Wing Wing
Credit: Wing Wing

Wing Wing. Hello? Korean fried chicken, you say? Hell yes!

The fried chicken joint is the latest cool opening in Chinatown

By
Chris Waywell
It took me bloody years to realise that KFC adopted the ‘finger-lickin’ good’ slogan cos ‘lickin’’ rhymes with ‘chicken’. Now there’s a new KFC in town, and this one bills itself as… ‘kickin’’. Which also rhymes with ‘chicken’. Wing Wing Korean Fried Chicken is opening a new flagship outlet on Charing Cross Road on the eastern edge of Chinatown just by Leicester Square station today (March 8). 

Wing Wing promises ‘super-crispy’ wings, drumsticks and boneless strips, which they double-fry, then hand-brush with one of their ‘secret glazes’ (including a liquorice one – yikes!). There’s other stuff too, like a chicken katsu bao, kimchi coleslaw and skinny fries dusted with seaweed flakes. 

It all sounds like a lot of fun, and there’s even a ‘party pack’ of menu favourites for when we’re all safe to get back together, and to avoid arguments about who’s pickin’ which kind of chicken. To wash it all down there’s a selection of soju cocktails to take the greasy edge off, and an ominous-sounding ‘self-service beer dispenser’.   

So the next time you’re stricken with a craving for chicken, the frickin’ clock is tickin’. I mean, it’s not, obviously. You have all the time in the world.

Just wait till I open my Koven Fried Chicken. It’s wiccan.

Wing Wing, 45-47 Charing Cross Rd, WC2H 0AN. Open now for delivery, takeaway, and click and collect.

