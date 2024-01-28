London
Roast dinner
Photograph: Shutterstock

Nine of the UK’s best Sunday roasts are in London, according to the Times

Only the crispiest roasties and tastiest gravy will do

Liv Kelly
London is blessed with countless cracking pubs, plenty of which know how to cook up a great roast as well as pull a good pint. We’ve got our very own roundup of our favourite roasts from across the capital but now there’s another list of roasts across the UK, ranked by the ones who actually cook them – chefs. 

Raymond Blanc, José Pizarro and Mitch Tonks were just some of the pros enlisted to list Britain’s best roasts by the Times. You can read about the full list right here but impressively, London claimed nine of the top spots. So here they are, in no particular order. 

The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate comes highly recommended by Oisin Rogers, the dude behind The Devonshire. The Guinea Grill in Mayfair is Pizarro’s fave spot for a Sunday lunch, and he describes it as ‘delightful’. 

Blacklock, a chophouse with five locations across London which does an ‘all-in’ roast, also makes the list, as does The Canton Arms on South Lambeth Road, praised for its old-school team, and the Camberwell Arms, which has super generous portions. 

The aptly-named Roast in Borough Market was also included, thanks to its garlic and rosemary roast potatoes. Hawksmoor, which has sites across London but also Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh, also made the cut. 

Lastly, both the Harwood Arms in Fulham and the Marksman Public House in Hackney made the ranking too – and given we gave them both five-star reviews, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. 

You can read the entire list of the best roasts (according to the Times) here, after you’ve checked out our guide, of course. 

