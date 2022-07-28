It’s the fifteenth anniversary of the festive classic, with fairground rides, street food, mulled wine, ice bars and more

What shouts ‘Christmas’ louder than a park filled with twinkling lights, fairground rides, German bratwurst and toasty mulled wine? Well, as of today, Yuletide lovers can rejoice, because Hyde Park’s 2022 Winter Wonderland tickets have just gone on sale. We’re just 113 days closer to the festive bonanza of the year.

To mark the occasion, morning joggers, dawdlers and commuters were surprised by a Santa travelling by pedalo across Hyde Park’s Serpentine lake earlier today, giving away free tickets and Christmas ice lollies to lucky passers-by.

This year’s event will open on November 18 2022, with six brand new attractions added to the line-up, from high-adrenaline rides to immersive VR experiences and family-friendly attractions. There will be even more street-food stalls across the park to enjoy alpine-style in the cosy chalets of the Bavarian Village.

Running until January 2 2023, Winter Wonderland is home to the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink and plenty of ice-bar experiences, in addition to Zippo’s Christmas Circus. Oh, and did we mention that its ice slide is returning with six lanes? Yes, six. There’s even 500 tonnes of sculptured ice to feast your eyes on at the Magical Ice Kingdom, which includes secret passageways, a snow-tunnelled ice slide and an ice palace. What a treat.

How much is a ticket to Winter Wonderland?

Tickets are free during off-peak times, but entry at peak times starts from £5 and access to some activities requires a paid-for ticket. If you spend £25 per person on attractions, rides, games and food, you get free entry.

So, even though we’re at the tail-end of a heatwave and Christmas is still 150 long days away, why not get a headstart on your plans and book your tickets to the city’s biggest festive event of the year?

Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park, Nov 18 2022-Jan 2 2023, daily 10am-10pm. Book your tickets here.

