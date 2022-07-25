The lads didn’t win last year, but England’s women are hoping to do better in the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022.

After scoring a winning goal in extra time in a nail-biting match against Spain in the quarters, the Lionesses will be taking on a formidable Sweden side in their semi-final in Sheffield this Tuesday evening (July 26). If you don’t fancy trekking up north watch the action live, there are lots of screens popping across London where you can see all the kicks, corners and headers in glorious HD detail. Then there’s the second semi-final between France and Germany on Wednesday evening (July 27) and the BIG final at Wembley on Sunday (July 31). Here’s a great list of spots across the city that will be showing the three mega fixtures. Could it be coming home? Keep your fingers crossed! RECOMMENDED: We chat to Alex Scott, ex-player and BBC host of the Women’s Euros.

The London landmark will be transformed into an epic Women’s Euros football fan zone with screenings, food, events and more. There’ll be space for 7,000 people to watch the final and if England reaches the semi-finals (fingers crossed), their match will also be streamed live. If you’ve got footie on the brain, head to the square in between the matches for screenings of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, live panel discussions, training sessions, interviews and a pop-up five-a-side football pitch to keep your skills silky. Open daily Jul 23-31, 11am and 6pm. Entry free.

This cavernous beer hall was billed as ‘the UK’s biggest’ when it opened in 2020, so it should be spacious enough to pack in plenty of screaming football fans. The east London hangout will be showing all of the England matches on its ‘big screen’, so mark July 11 and 15 in your calendars, along with July 6 when the team’s opening group games will be shown. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. Entry free.

Remember the wild scenes at Boxpark from the 2018 World Cup? Now’s your chance to recreate them. The branches in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley will be showing all the matches, not just the England games. You will get soaked in beer and you will enjoy it. Free, book in advance.

Inspired by the flamboyant style of its namesake, iconic Colombian football star Carlos Valderrama, this is a bar that shows sport but which promises to be much more than your average sports bar. Watch the Euros surrounded by a retro interior painted with specially commissioned murals while snacking on tasty chicken dishes from chef James Cochran (of 12:51 fame) and sipping Frozen Margaritas. In Cochran’s words: ‘This is a game-changer. It’s a sports bar, but we’re inclusive – there’s no discrimination here, just good drinks, great food and an amazing atmosphere.’ *Chef’s kiss*. 163 Upper St, N1.

South-west London’s red-brick party palace is screening all the England Euros matches on its massive 24ft cinema screen. To get you well and truly in the sporting spirit, there’ll be the venue’s famed ‘Hot Beige’ food selection available and DJs soundtracking the matches with fan anthems. All tickets include a drink and they’ll have the prosecco on ice ready for any potential celebrations (fingers crossed). Clapham Grand, SW11 1TT, £5.

Baller FC, aka Baller Friend’s Collective, a group of queer friends, event producers, DJs, musicians, but most importantly, ardent football fans, have created a friendly DIY space to watch the Women’s Euros. They’ll be showing every single game – all 31 of them – and also be hosting parties, art installations, fanzine and T-shirt customisation workshops, film screenings, barbecues and DJ sets from the likes of Soccermom. You’ll more exhausted than the players by the time it’s all finished. The Stag’s Head, N1 5RA.

If you’d rather not spend the Euros being jostled by crowds and pelted with plastic beer glasses, book a booth at the O2’s football and dining experience (supposedly the world’s first immersive gaming restaurant). You’ll be able to watch the match on your own private screen and get food and drink delivered directly to you. Win or lose, you can unleash all that pent-up post-game anxiety by having a go at striking yourself on one of the flashy games. The O2. Book in advance.

This footie-centric Heineken takeover of Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery combines a planet-friendly ‘green bar’ with all sorts of free fun and games. Head there in the last weekend of July for vegan food stands, DJ sets, a quiz, a selfie-ready Euros mural, and the chance to watch the final on a big outdoor cinema screen on Sunday July 31. Truman's Brewery.



Head to Westfield Stratford City for a humongous choice of places to watch the big game: there are a whopping 23 screens to choose from. Plus, if you’re inspired to get active after all that footie watching, there’s ample opportunity to have some ball-based fun at the venue’s five ping pong tables. Bat & Ball.

While the players sweat it out on the pitch, lay back, relax and take in all the action from a deckchair in this pretty Belgravia courtyard with Happy Face wood-fired pizza and organic wine on hand to give you vital sustenance through all that eyeball pivoting. They’ll be showing all the games in the UEFA tournament. So you can keep an eye on your sweepstake team as well as the Lionesses. Eccleston Yards.

The urban garden hangout near London Bridge will be showing all the Euros games on its huge alfresco screen. There will be Bacardi-based cocktails and slices from Bad Boy Pizza Society to keep you fuelled for all the cheering. Vinegar Yard.

The Television Centre in White City has installed a supersized screen in its forecourt to show every game of the women’s Euros until the big final on Jul 31. There’s no need to book, just rock up and grab an alfresco seat and watch the action while tucking into meals from restaurants including The Broadcaster, Kricket, BlueBird, Flying Horse Coffee and Patty & Bun.

