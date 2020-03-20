Word OFF the street: overhead in London this week

‘Never mind stockpiling bog roll – I need to start stockpiling gin!’

‘I have to say, I’m acquiring a taste for the alphabet.’

‘He didn’t know an orange had skin until he was 22.’

‘On a positive note, I’ve got “Chandelier” by Sia stuck in my head.’

‘I can smell your Wispa. It smells great.’

‘The inside of that restaurant looks like a kidney.’

‘The cake will be retracted.’

‘I don’t mean to brag but I’ve been known to be wise from a really young age.’

‘There’s no age cap on a blanket fort.’

‘OMG, I thought that was me in that music video for a moment, with my old nose.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

