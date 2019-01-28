Work in King’s Cross or Euston? You need to know about these three lunch spots

Save the supermarket soup until tomorrow. Instead, head to one of these three brilliant King’s Cross lunch spots, picked from our list of of best (and most affordable) lunches, found in the January 29 issue of Time Out magazine.

1. Roti canai at Roti King, £5 (above)

While Roti King is still relatively unknown to most, you’ll still find queues of superfans snaking outside this cult Malaysian spot (often recognising each other from previous trips). First-timers should start with the unbeatable roti canai. The bargain £5 meal includes a bowl of creamy, mildly spicy lentil dhal accompanied by two delightfully light roti. Use them to scoop up every last drop of the curry. If done right, there shouldn’t be a speck left in the container after just a couple of minutes. Riaz Phillips

40 Doric Way. Euston tube.

2. Margherita pizza at Pizza Union, £3.95

Public service announcement: you can get a whole 12-inch margherita pizza for just £3.95 at Pizza Union. The pizza chain’s restaurants might look a bit basic, but they’re known for churning out fire-baked Roman-style pizzas at super-fast speeds and super-low prices. That’s thanks to using especially thin bases, which handily also means the pizzas don’t feel too extravagant a meal to have as a working lunch. Plus, you can upgrade your marg with mushrooms and thyme for only a quid more, if you’re feeling fancy. Angela Hui

246-250 Pentonville Rd. King’s Cross tube.

3. The Highway Dan at Bodega Rita’s, £6.50

Culinary power couple Missy Flynn and Gabriel Pryce have been serving up a delicious take on America’s cuisine for nearly a decade. Their latest deli might be smaller than their previous homes, but the same can’t be said for the flavours packed into their immense sandwiches. The Highway Dan is a sourdough bap overflowing with hot bean-laden eggs, celery and cress. It has enough protein to see you through the day. (Although that won’t stop you craving another one as soon as you’ve scoffed the first.) Riaz Phillips

Unit 114, Lower Stable St. King’s Cross tube.

