‘World’s best bar’ Dandelyan makes way for new bar Lyaness

Those dismayed with news towards the end of 2018 that the ‘world’s best bar’ Dandelyan would be closing for good can now raise a glass in celebration, as its founder Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) has finally revealed plans for the famous South Bank bar. Drumroll, please... it’s going to become another cocktail bar!

Dandelyan will cease service in March to make way for new concept Lyaness, and the team confirmed today that it will absolutely be a cocktail bar.

On killing off (his words) world-famous bar concept Dandelyan – a move previously seen with Mr Lyan’s first (and epic) bar White Lyan, which became Super Lyan in 2017 before being turned into a ’fermentation lab’ in 2018 – Chetiyawardana said: ‘We always want to continue to innovate, so an evolution seemed appropriate.’

Mr Lyan spoke in more detail to Drinks International about the ’new character’ in store at the bar: ‘Lionesses are the leaders, the hunters, the badasses – that’s what we’ll be focusing on. We want to sharpen it up, give it an edge, increase the energy and buzz.’

Never one to rest on his laurels, Mr Lyan and his team are also planning to launch new bars in Amsterdam and Washington DC. Looks like cocktail fans will have a roaring time ahead in 2019.

Dandelyan is due to become Lyaness in March. Find it at Sea Containers, 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD.

