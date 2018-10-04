We’ll drink to that! London bar crowned best in the world

Yet again, the South Bank’s super-star hotel bar Dandelyan has been crowned the best in the world. The accolade was given at a glitzy ceremony last night at London’s Roundhouse, where the pastel-coloured, sustainability-focused bar scooped the prize as the number one place to drink in the world.

Second place in the World’s 50 Best Bars list also went to a London establishment, with The Savoy’s world-renowned, history-drenched American Bar taking the number two spot (demoted from its pole position as the best bar in the world in 2017).

London bars featured heavily throughout the list: Swift – Time Out’s number one cocktail bar – crawled up the list to number 46, while The Connaught Bar, Happiness Forgets, Scout, Bar Termini, Oriole and Three Sheets all got a mention. And Bethnal Green’s Coupette picked up an award as the best newcomer.

Dandelyan took the top spot despite the shock announcement earlier in the week that the popular drinking spot would soon be closing, after a successful four year stint. Team Lyan – led by industry innovator Ryan Chetiyawardana – is known for reinvention, so watch this space to see what’s next from the team behind the best bar in the world.

So there you have it; London is clearly still the best city in the world for drinking. So what are you waiting for?!

Find more amazing place to drink in our list of London’s best cocktail bars.

