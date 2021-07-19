Another day, another Yard Sale.

London’s fastest growing indie pizza chain is opening up a brand new spot in south London next month. This time, Crystal Palace is being treated to their divine dinner (and lunch: we won’t judge) options with their eighth branch setting up shop this August in what used to be the Fish Valley chippie.

It’ll be the Yardies’ third joint below the river, joining their Balham and East Dulwich locations, with the Balham base only opening a few months ago in April. Are they about to take over the world? Maybe. Honestly, we don’t mind if they do. Takeaway and delivery options will be available for the launch and dine-in will be happening later in the year.

We also have more Yard Sale news for you. As of last week, all branches will be getting stuck into Stuffed Crust Mondays, with Stuffed Crust Margherita and Double Pepperoni pizza available at the start of the week to make the grimmest day of all days slightly less grim by piping some hot molten cheese into it.

Keep your eyes open for new special collab pizzas too. Recent decents include an Italian sausage white-base pizza made in conjunction with The Marksman gastropub, a beef brisket, cola-braised onions, latkes and dill pickle number drummed up by popstar and podcaster Jessie Ware and an absolutely deviant cheeseburger-style pizza done with the lads of Four Legs. Filth. But delicious filth, nonetheless.

Yard Sale Crystal Palace, 46 Westow Hill, SE19 1RU.

