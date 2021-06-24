Tucked away on a wee street around the back of the Union Chapel, Islington’s teeny tiny Compton Arms is pretty much the perfect boozer – and we should know, we've been to millions. Over the past couple of years – dastardly pandemic notwithstanding – it’s been even more appealing thanks to the presence of Four Legs in the kitchen, who’ve been casually knocking out the best cheeseburgers in London as well as seemingly endless sexy little small plates. Sadly, on July 31, Four Legs residency comes to an end. But all is not lost because Four Legs chefs Jamie Allan and Ed McIlroy are opening their very own independent pub in nearby Finsbury Park.

The Plimsoll will take over the site of The Auld Triangle on St Thomas’s Road and is planning to open its doors in September. First though, they need your help. Their Kickstarter campaign launches at midday on Friday June 25 and is looking to raise £75,000 to help fit a kitchen and make much-needed repairs to the legendary space, which was first opened as The Plimsoll Arms back in ye olde Victorian times. Rewards range from £20 for a burger and a pint through to £500 for an original Babak Ganjei x Four Legs artwork and dinner for four, and there are also options to have your very own name plaque on a bar stool – surely every seasoned drinker’s fantasy.

The Plimsoll plans to sell food on weekdays and leave the weekends clear for dedicated drinking. In a nod to the pub's Irish heritage, there will be plenty of Guinness – with the option of a Guinness and oysters combo – and the plan is to make the regulars feel as welcome as the new crowd who’ve headed to N4 in search of culinary nirvana. They have confirmed that the cheeseburger will remain on the menu. We are content.

