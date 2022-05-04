London
Vin-Yard
Photo: Justin De Souza

Yard Sale Pizza and Top Cuvée are teaming up

Londoners, it's time to get acquainted with Vin-Yard

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Name a cool London brand. Good. Now name another one. Okay. Chances are you just said ‘Um, Yard Sale.... Top Cuvée?’. Because both of those are cool London brands. We like them both. Good news: they're teaming up for a bit.

The pizzeria and natural wine specialists are joining forces to create a kind of ultimate London food Voltron restaurant. Vin-Yard is the pop-up. Hackney Road is the place. May is the month.

From this Friday (until May 25) the Yard Sale basement will play host to this collab of dreams. As you'd expect, Top Cuvée is handling the booze, while Yard Sale will be slinging their hot, hot pies. All the classics will be present, as well as Yard Sale’s game-changing cheese and Marmite garlic bread. See you there, basically.

184 Hackney Road London, E2 7QL, May 6- May 25.

