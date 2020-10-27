LondonChange city
yard sale pizza
Photograph: Yard Sale Pizza

Yard Sale Pizza is finally opening a branch in south London

Their hot toppings are about to hit the Southeast

By
Laura Richards
While Yard Sale has stretched itself across London like mozzarella – with four branches opening since the Clapton OG launched in 2014 – the popular pizza restaurant group has kept itself rooted in north and east London. Until now! Yard Sale Pizza’s owners have announced the very good news that the sixth site to sell its famous 48-72-hour fermented-dough pizzas will be in south London. 

Geographically challenged, south-London-based ‘za lovers had to go without their Yard Sale fix during lockdown, but from November they can fill up on popular toppings – from the TSB (tenderstem broccoli) to the New Porker (Sicilian sausage and chillies) – from a brand-new restaurant in East Dulwich. 

The Lordship Lane site will initially focus on delivery to SE locals, but we’re told there’s a handful of seats inside for when this whole social distancing malarky is behind us. For now, though, you better start praying you make that catchment area!     

Yard Sale Pizza East Dulwich will open in November at 39 Lordship Lane, SE22 8EW. Check their website here for updates.

Fancy a slice of the pie? These are the best pizza joints doing delivering.

In other pizza news: Homeslice is giving away 500 slices every week
 

