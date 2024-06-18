These London bakeries and pastry shops have been named the best in the world

[title]
La Liste, a global guide to the best restaurants and hotels in the world, has just dropped its flakiest, doughiest list of them all; the Pastry Awards 2024.
London didn’t win any of the major awards this time around (in fact, only one UK bakery did, with Lannan Bakery and chef Darcie Maher in Edinburgh named as ‘Pastry Opening of the Year’), though a whopping amount of London bakeries were included in the 3,000 global pastry shops that were recommended by La Liste as the world’s best.
La Liste uses a combination of crowdsourced guides such as TripAdvisor as well as press reviews, international dining guides and the likes of Michelin and Zagat to build its rankings. This year, London bakeries to receive the nod included Dusty Knuckle in Dalston, Pophams in London Fields, Sourdough Sophia in Crouch End, Baban’s Naan in Finsbury Park, Jolene in Newington Green, Fortitude Bakehouse in Bloomsbury, Toad in Peckham, Shiok! in Liverpool Street, Arôme Bakery in Covent Garden and Chinatown Bakery.
A number of afternoon teas were also singled out for their excellence, including Afternoon Tea at Claridge’s, Afternoon Tea at The Savoy, Afternoon Tea at The Orchid Lounge at Pan Pacific London and The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason.
Many of the chosen bakeries also feature on our own list of the very best bakeries in London. Look below for every single London bakery on La Liste’s, er, list!
La Liste’s best bakeries and pastry shops in London
- Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley
- Tarn Bakery
- The Connaught Pâtisserie
- Tea Lounge – The Biltmore Mayfair
- Afternoon Tea at Claridge's
- The Ritz Club – The Ritz London
- Afternoon Tea at The Savoy
- Lounge at The Cadogan
- The Rosebery – Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
- TWG Tea
- Philippe Conticini London
- Rosalind Miller Cakes Emperor House
- Cakes & Bubbles
- Basement Sate
- Mille Patisserie
- Dyce
- Crème
- Angelo Musa – Harrods
- The Carlton Tower Jumeirah
- Pierre Hermé Paris Covent Garden
- Ararat Bread – Makhdoom
- Blondies Kitchen
- Quince Bakery
- Eric’s
- TOAD Bakery
- Kova Patisserie
- Violet Bakery
- SHIOK! Pâtisserie
- Kuro Bakery
- Donutelier by Roladin
- Cutter & Squidge
- Primrose Bakery
- Poilâne
- Little Sourdough Kitchen
- The Lily Vanilli Bakery
- Vida Bakery
- The Chinoiserie
- The Hansom
- Afternoon Tea at COMO
- Layla Bakery
- Aubaine Selfridges
- Afternoon Tea at The Parlour
- Palm Court at The Langham
- The Dorchester
- The Landmark London
- Afternoon Tea at The Orchid Lounge - Pan Pacific London
- The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason
- Science Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Rooms (at The Ampersand Hotel)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Afternoon Tea
- Afternoon Tea at Sunborn Yacht Hotel London
- Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea 50 Berners Street
- The Drawing Room at Brown's Hotel
- Afternoon Tea at The Rubens 39
- Anges de Sucre
- Aux Pains de Papy
- Baban's Naan
- Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery
- Cake Boy
- Comptoir Gourmand Bermondsey
- Dunn's Bakery
- The Dusty Knuckle Bakery
- E5 Bakehouse
- Fabrique Bakery Hoxton
- Fortitude Bakehouse
- Jolene Bakery & Restaurant
- Karaway Bakery
- Little Bread Pedlar
- Pavilion Bakery
- St. JOHN Bakery Neal's Yard
- WA Cafe (Ealing)
- Birley Bakery
- Pophams
- The Old Post Office Bakery
- Chinatown Bakery
- Le Deli Robuchon Mayfair
- Margot Bakery
- Miel Bakery
- Aries Bakehouse
- Ole & Steen
- WA Cafe (Covent Garden),
- Buns From Home
- Söderberg Soho
- Luminary Bakery
- Alma Mill & Bakery
- The Proof
- Sourdough Sophia
- Cake & Flowers
- Whipped London
- Chestnut Bakery Covent Garden
- Tetote Factory
- Yasmina Restaurant and Bakery
- Patisserie Sainte Anne
- Little Bread Pedlar - Pimlico
- Bageriet
- Bake Street
- Wood Street Bakery
- Arôme Bakery - Covent Garden
- Happy Sky Japanese Bakery
- Afternoon Tea at The Goring
- Karma Bread Bakehouse
- St. JOHN Bakery
You can read more about all the UK winners of this year’s La Liste Pastry Awards on Time Out here, and find out more on La Liste’s official website.
