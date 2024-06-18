These London bakeries and pastry shops have been named the best in the world

La Liste, a global guide to the best restaurants and hotels in the world, has just dropped its flakiest, doughiest list of them all; the Pastry Awards 2024.

London didn’t win any of the major awards this time around (in fact, only one UK bakery did, with Lannan Bakery and chef Darcie Maher in Edinburgh named as ‘Pastry Opening of the Year’), though a whopping amount of London bakeries were included in the 3,000 global pastry shops that were recommended by La Liste as the world’s best.

La Liste uses a combination of crowdsourced guides such as TripAdvisor as well as press reviews, international dining guides and the likes of Michelin and Zagat to build its rankings. This year, London bakeries to receive the nod included Dusty Knuckle in Dalston, Pophams in London Fields, Sourdough Sophia in Crouch End, Baban’s Naan in Finsbury Park, Jolene in Newington Green, Fortitude Bakehouse in Bloomsbury, Toad in Peckham, Shiok! in Liverpool Street, Arôme Bakery in Covent Garden and Chinatown Bakery.

A number of afternoon teas were also singled out for their excellence, including Afternoon Tea at Claridge’s, Afternoon Tea at The Savoy, Afternoon Tea at The Orchid Lounge at Pan Pacific London and The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason.

Many of the chosen bakeries also feature on our own list of the very best bakeries in London. Look below for every single London bakery on La Liste’s, er, list!

La Liste’s best bakeries and pastry shops in London

Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley

Tarn Bakery

The Connaught Pâtisserie

Tea Lounge – The Biltmore Mayfair

Afternoon Tea at Claridge's

The Ritz Club – The Ritz London

Afternoon Tea at The Savoy

Lounge at The Cadogan

The Rosebery – Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

TWG Tea

Philippe Conticini London

Rosalind Miller Cakes Emperor House

Cakes & Bubbles

Basement Sate

Mille Patisserie

Dyce

Crème

Angelo Musa – Harrods

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah

Pierre Hermé Paris Covent Garden

Ararat Bread – Makhdoom

Blondies Kitchen

Quince Bakery

Eric’s

TOAD Bakery

Kova Patisserie

Violet Bakery

SHIOK! Pâtisserie

Kuro Bakery

Donutelier by Roladin

Cutter & Squidge

Primrose Bakery

Poilâne

Little Sourdough Kitchen

The Lily Vanilli Bakery

Vida Bakery

The Chinoiserie

The Hansom

Afternoon Tea at COMO

Layla Bakery

Aubaine Selfridges

Afternoon Tea at The Parlour

Palm Court at The Langham

The Dorchester

The Landmark London

Afternoon Tea at The Orchid Lounge - Pan Pacific London

The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason

Science Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Rooms (at The Ampersand Hotel)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea at Sunborn Yacht Hotel London

Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea 50 Berners Street

The Drawing Room at Brown's Hotel

Afternoon Tea at The Rubens 39

Anges de Sucre

Aux Pains de Papy

Baban's Naan

Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery

Cake Boy

Comptoir Gourmand Bermondsey

Dunn's Bakery

The Dusty Knuckle Bakery

E5 Bakehouse

Fabrique Bakery Hoxton

Fortitude Bakehouse

Jolene Bakery & Restaurant

Karaway Bakery

Little Bread Pedlar

Pavilion Bakery

St. JOHN Bakery Neal's Yard

WA Cafe (Ealing)

Birley Bakery

Pophams

The Old Post Office Bakery

Chinatown Bakery

Le Deli Robuchon Mayfair

Margot Bakery

Miel Bakery

Aries Bakehouse

Ole & Steen

WA Cafe (Covent Garden),

Buns From Home

Söderberg Soho

Luminary Bakery

Alma Mill & Bakery

The Proof

Sourdough Sophia

Cake & Flowers

Whipped London

Chestnut Bakery Covent Garden

Tetote Factory

Yasmina Restaurant and Bakery

Patisserie Sainte Anne

Little Bread Pedlar - Pimlico

Bageriet

Bake Street

Wood Street Bakery

Arôme Bakery - Covent Garden

Happy Sky Japanese Bakery

Afternoon Tea at The Goring

Karma Bread Bakehouse

St. JOHN Bakery

You can read more about all the UK winners of this year’s La Liste Pastry Awards on Time Out here, and find out more on La Liste’s official website.

