Roti King is opening its fourth London branch in the City

Who doesn’t love Roti King? The brand’s original Malaysian resto in Euston became famous for its beef rendang, ultra-fluffy roti and its queues out the door. Now Roti King has more outposts in Waterloo and Battersea, and it’s soon to have one more.



Roti King will open a new 70-cover restaurant in the City this July, meaning you won’t have to stand in a line on the street to get your hands on one of their legendary rotis. The new spot is opening on Artillery Lane, just off Bishopsgate.

The brand hasn’t revealed too much about the restaurant yet other than the location, but we expect to see all the RK big hitters on the menu, like roti canai, rendang, mutton kari, dahl and noodle dishes like mee goreng – stir-fried egg noodles with egg, chicken, prawns, peanuts and tofu.

‘Roti King is bringing the flavours and sounds of the Malaysian street food scene to Spitalfields. The two-floor, 70-cover site is set to open to the public in July, seeing the return of all the RK favourites, Roti Canai, Beef Rendang and the Fried Chicken Ayam Goreng Berempah,’ the restaurant said in a statement.

