The 2021 Met Ball has certainly been one to remember. Cancelled (like everything) last year, and delayed again in 2021, it finally hosted a roster of glamorous celebrities, athletes, politicians and TikToker’s on its hallowed red carpet last night. This year's theme was ‘American independence’. Nice and straight-forward.

The event, which never fails to raise a few eyebrows, is a fundraising function at heart, however it's become more closely associated with being a showcase for theatricality, politics and even a robotic baby (not quite sure what Frank Ocean was going for there).

Some outfits shone, others stunned, so we naturally decided to compare a few choice pieces with some of our favourite musicals and shows.

Michaela Coel in Balenciaga is ‘Kinky Boots’

The ‘I May Destroy You’ star slayed the carpet in this glittering sequin one-piece, with the boots to match. Creating one of the most critically-acclaimed series of last year, Coel delivered again last night with this sapphire stunner. Sex is in the heel, indeed.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga is ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

No stranger to the outlandish, Kim K threw tradition - and ventilation - in the bin as she conjured the mystical in this spellbinding all-black gown. We think there's more than a touch of the Dementors about it. Watch the likes roll in.

Dan Levy in Loewe is ‘Come From Away’

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor certainly turned heads in this flamboyant look. Designed in homage to LGBTQIA+ activist David Wojnarovicz, the outfit displays an image of two men kissing on mapped fabric. The design may be outrageous, but we know one thing for sure, Levy would be welcomed with open arms in any home in Gander.

Cara Delevigne in Dior is ‘9 to 5: The musical’

Stepping onto the carpet to make a statement, Delevigne wore a brazen statement on her bulletproof vest/tank top which read “peg the patriarchy”. Always making an impression, the all-white number was stylish while showing antipathy towards misogyny. Some might even say, she did a Dolly.

Grimes in Iris van Herpen is ‘The Lion King’

Amid the casual chaos that the Met Gala always provides, Grimes stood out, (just guessing, but it might have had something to do with the sword). Dressed in Iris van Herpen’s stripes, she looked like an ethereal goddess that might well kill you if you look at her the wrong way. Scar would be proud.

Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta is ‘Cinderella’

The pop sensation’s stylistic transformation over the last year can only be described as fairytale-like, and we don’t think this magic will wear off by midnight. She effortlessly glided along the carpet in this pastel peach gown. Move over Camilla and Lily, there’s a new princess in town.

Sienna Miller in Gucci ‘Dreamgirls’

The 39-year-old actress dazzled in this Gucci gown. Miller’s golden girl look is definitely throwing it back to the heyday of Motown, channeling icons of the past like Diana Ross, or in this case Deena Jones.

A$AP Rocky in ERL is ‘Le Miserable’

Rocky has enjoyed the title as coolest man in the world for a few years now, but he seems to be gunning for the most comfortable too. Mesmerising in his colourfully-quilted coat, Rocky’s flare for the dramatic seems more adroit in Paris - during the revolution, not Fashion Week.

