Yet another major London Bonfire Night fireworks display has been cancelled for 2024

Bonfire night in London isn’t going to be as bright or exciting this year. After the Blackheath fireworks were cancelled, another south London display has announced it’s not going ahead.

It’s bad news for residents of Carshalton, a town on the outskirts of southwest London. The annual fireworks display has just been called off due to ‘escalating costs’ and ‘insufficient support’ from the local council.

‘Several factors have contributed to this decision, including increasing time commitments of our members and organisers, a decline in our group's numbers, escalating costs associated with the event, and insufficient support from our local council in navigating the necessary paperwork,’ the organisers wrote in a letter to residents.

They added: ‘We have decided to donate the money raised through our fireworks events to charitable partners and other worthy causes, ensuring that our impact in the local community continues beyond this event.’

Thankfully, there are other options. Carshalton residents might have to travel a bit further afield, but there are still displays in Beckenham, Wimbledon, Crystal Palace and more. Read our guide to Bonfire Night in London for all the information.

