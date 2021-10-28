London
Yinki Ilori and LEGO
Image: The LEGO Group and Yinka Ilori

Yinka Ilori’s LEGO collab opens to the public today

The artist has teamed up with his old primary school for this Bethnal Green-based extravaganza

Written by
Leonie Cooper
The much-loved artist Yinka Ilori has joined forces with LEGO to reimagine a local laundrette made up entirely of LEGO bricks and using his typical bold, colourful style. 

Ilori worked with kids from his old primary school, St Jude & St Paul's C of E in Dalston to develop ideas for the project, which is called Launderette of Dreams. It’s on view from today (October 28) to November 6 at 133-135 Bethnal Green Rd. Based on the laundrette on Essex Road that Ilori visited as a child, there will be a number of workshops taking place at Launderette of Dreams which they're calling a 'play space'.

yinka Ilori
Photograph: LEGO

So borrow or a child – or even take one of your own if you can still stand to be around them post-lockdown and home schooling hell – and get stuck in to this indoor playground, which is full of interactive elements and problem-solving games for them to get stuck into. LEGO nerds will be in their element here, but please don't take your actual laundry with you, this is a fantasy launderette only. 

2021 has been a big year for British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori, who was creative director of The Brit Awards, had two stand-alone installations at London Design Festival, built a technicolour basketball court in London’s Canary Wharf and splashed out all over Greenwich Peninsula. Is there anything this man won't colour in? 

