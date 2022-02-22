After successfully welcoming full-capacity theatre audiences back last autumn, the excellent West End ticket promotion London Theatre Week has moved back to its usual February/March slot for 2022 (lest we forget, it didn’t run at this time last year because all the theatres were closed).

Put simply, for the next couple of weeks (London Theatre Week is two weeks long for whatever reason) you can head over to the official site and book tickets to most major West End shows from a price range running from £15 to £45 – which is, not to put too fine a point on it, exceptional value considering most shows in Theatreland tend to have upper prices that spiral off well into triple figures. Certainly if you’ve ever dreamed of buying yourself a stalls seat and still having money left over for the overpriced wine, London Theatre Week is for you.

Note that while the London Theatre Week booking period only runs for the next fortnight (until March 6), the tickets can be for whenever – several shows like ‘The Seagull’ and ‘The Glass Menagerie’ aren’t even starting for several months.

While it doesn’t encompass literally every West End show (sorry, you’re not getting £45 ‘Cabaret’ tickets), the offer does account for most of them, including such perennially hot tickets as ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, ‘The Book of Mormon’ (pictured with old cast) and ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’.

The complete list of shows on offer during London Theatre Week is:

‘& Juliet’, ‘After the End’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Clybourne Park’, ‘Cock’, ‘Come From Away’, ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘Death Drop’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Doctor Who - Time Fracture’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Get Up, Stand Up’, ‘Grease’, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, ‘Heathers’, ‘Jersey Boys’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Magic Mike Live!’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Matilda’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Ocean at the End of the Lane’, ‘Only Fools and Horses’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Saturday Night Fever’, ‘Straight Line Crazy’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘The Choir of Man’, ‘The Drifters Girl’, ‘The Glass Menagerie’, ‘The Glow’, ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘The Mousetrap’, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, ‘The Seagull’, ‘The Southbury Child’, ‘The Woman in Black’, ‘Tina’, ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ and ‘The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe’.

London Theatre Week lasts until Mar 6. Buy tickets here.

