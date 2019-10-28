Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right You can celebrate Halloween with an edible screening of ‘Beetlejuice’
You can celebrate Halloween with an edible screening of ‘Beetlejuice’

By Time Out Film Posted: Monday October 28 2019, 8:05pm

Photograph: Warner Bros.

Are your plans for Halloween cast in (tomb)stone? If they’re not, The Signal in Forest Hill has a spookily delicious evening in the offing that you might want to consider. The pub’s Meals on Reels edible screening night is firing up the movie projector for a showing of Tim Burton’s cult favourite ‘Beetlejuice’, accompanied by a five-course feast and all manner of ghoulish potions (or lager, if preferred).

Kicking off at 7.30pm on Thursday, Meals on Reels is transforming the usually ghost-free boozer into a haunted house that will be dishing out movie-themed treats at regular intervals. On the menu are creepy canapés, devilish dim sum and cobweb spaghetti – just like your zombie grandma used to make.

It’s a fun night – we’ve been along and the foodie theme works well – and a great film too. Just try not to say ‘Betelgeuse’ three times in case this happens.

Tickets go on sale at £25 from the official site.

Here are 16 other great Halloween screenings to check out this week

