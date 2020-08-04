Dishoom has gone all-in on Eat Out to Help Out

So the government has kicked its Eat Out to Help Out scheme into gear. Throughout August, it’s half price on food and drink at participating restaurants, up to the value of £10 per customer. We rounded up some of our favourite participating London restaurants here. It’s a nice idea, designed to give the struggling hospitality industry a much needed shot in the arm.

Well, everyone’s favourite purveyor of Indian comfort food, Dishoom, has gone above and beyond, offering half price on everything on its food menu – with no £10 limit. For fans of bacon naans this is immense. Fancy some spicy scrambled eggs and bottomless chai for breakfast? That’ll be about £5. A lunchtime combo of house black daal, roomali roti and lamb chops will set you back less than a tenner.

One thing: the deal’s only good from Monday to Wednesday at the Shoreditch, Carnaby Street, King’s Cross and Kensington branches. Bookings can be made for groups of up to six people for any time, or feel free to just walk in off the street and try your luck. Doing your bit tastes pretty good right now.

Don’t fancy dining out just yet? You can now make Dishoom’s famous bacon naan rolls at home.

Or check out its masala chai recipe right here.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

