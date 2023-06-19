You can eat Branston pickle, Maldon salt and Birds Eye pea ice cream in a London bag shop

Anya Hindmarch Village in Chelsea will be serving up shocking scoops all through the summer, for some reason

Who, in 2023, is ordering vanilla ice cream?

In a world of stracciatella, matcha, ricotta, your basic flavours aren't reallllly going to cut it anymore. Step forth then, Anya Hindmarch Village in Chelsea, where from June 29 you'll find the Ice Cream Project.

With flavours to match the British accessories and luxury label's kitsch, brand-focussed bags, the frozen dessert pop-up will be hosting everything from Heinz Tomato Ketchup to Ambrosia Rice Pudding to Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce and KP Salted Peanuts. Want more? How about Branston Pickle, Kellogg's Cocopops and Rice Krispies, Ribena, Kikkoman Soy Sauce and Warburtons Crumpets? We're not in rum and raisin territory anymore.

The Ice Cream Project first took their less than conventional flavours to the Anya Hindmarch store on Pont Street last summer, and it seems like enough of you were into it to warrant its return this year.

The frozen fancies are hand-made in Devon and you'll be able to sample each flavour by the scoop or in a 500ml takeaway tub.

If you're worried that such unconventional flavours might takes a little... funky, then don't – they're all sweeter than you'd think. Maldon Salt is 'rich dark chocolate elevated with Maldon sea salt flakes and dark chocolate shavings', while the Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Sauce offers a 'rich, creamy vanilla with the sticky sweet tang of chilli and a touch of heat', according to the people at Anya Hindmarch.

And when the temps are soaring, have you ever met an ice cream you didn't like?

11 Pont St, SW1X 9EH

