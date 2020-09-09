You can finally buy tickets to the British Museum’s big autumn shows

If you're anything like us, you've been waiting anxiously, nervously, for the British Museum to finally announce that the tickets for its autumn exhibitions are going on sale. I mean, ‘Tantra: From Enlightenment to Revolution’ opens in just two weeks! How are normal, museum-loving people meant to get through their days without knowing for certain that they’ve got their exhibition access on lock, you know?

Well, fret no more, fellow museum geeks, because it’s happening. You can now buy tickets for the Tantra show and ‘Arctic: Culture and Climate’ on the British Museum website.

The exhibitions look like they’re up to the usual high BM standards. ‘Tantra: From Enlightenment to Revolution’ (opening on September 24) will be the first ever UK exploration of the Eastern philosophy of Tantra, examining its revolutionary approach to politics, sex and gender. ‘Arctic: Culture and Climate’ (opening October 22), meanwhile, will be a deep dive into the Arctic and its indigenous people, with a huge collection of beautiful objects from across the polar region.

It’s been over six months since the British Museum closed, and boy oh boy have we missed it. Welcome back, in-depth, beautiful exhibitions about things most of us know absolutely nothing about.

‘Tantra: From Enlightenment to Revolution’, Sep 24-Jan 24 2021; ‘Arctic: Culture and Climate’, Oct 22-Feb 21 2021. Book tickets for these exhibitions right here.

