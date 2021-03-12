Here’s the deal: it’s not like some ‘vaccination stories’ are better than others, it’s just that there are some vaccination stories that we’d much rather hear than others.

For example: if you’re old or vulnerable, yes, tell us everything. Give us every gory detail of that needle breaking flesh, you vaccinated legend! Hearing about your immunity is our pleasure.

Whereas, if you’re young and got the vaccine eg. via an admin error and had a sudden realisation while getting it that you should break up with your girlfriend and become a yogi then do not – we beg – bore us about that.

Same goes for venues. Hospitals, doctors surgeries, repurposed community centres? Shush now, for your words are sending us to sleep. Unexpected landmarks reworked into hubs of jabbers and jabbees? Yes, absolutely, start that 20-minute monologue because we’re all ears.

Which brings us to our news. The Science Museum – famous for its climate, tech and medicine exhibitions – has become a vaccine centre, a year after it shut because of Covid. A woman called Jean Adkins became the first person to get vaccinated there yesterday, she’ll be one of thousands to get injected with that Oxford good shit amidst the exhibits there over the coming months.

It’s not the only tourist hotspot where you can get jabbed. Around the world, unexpected spaces are becoming hubs of injecting: Disneyland in California, Salisbury Cathedral, an ice stadium in Berlin, New York Mets’ baseball park and a water park in Scotland have all had special Covid makeovers.

We, personally, would like to argue for the next to be in The ArcelorMittal Orbit, at the very top of the world's longest slide tunnel. For obvious reasons.

