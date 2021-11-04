To mark the launch of its limited edition beer, URBAN ANIMALS, in partnership with Vauxhall City Farm, Brixton Brewery is giving away free cans in exchange for animal noises. The Pay By Neigh campaign kicks off at the Brixton Brewery taproom from Thursday 18th November and aims to help the farm which almost closed permanently during lockdown.

You’ve heard of singing for your supper, but how about neighing for your booze? Animal noises – or Pay By Neigh – will be the new currency at Brixton Brewery later this month when it launches its new beer.

Neither money nor a lovely song will get you far at Brixton Brewery’s taproom when its limited-edition beer Urban Animals launches on November 18. The company will be giving away free cans of the new beverage – but only to those who recreate the sounds of a farmyard animal.

The event – which will run from November 18 to 25 – is in partnership with Vauxhall City Farm. Urban Animals is made with hops grown on the farm site, and all proceeds from the beer will be donated to the community project, which nearly had to close for good after the pandemic hit.

‘It has been a difficult 18 months or so due to the pandemic, with an 81 per cent loss in revenue streams due to lockdown restrictions this resulted in cutbacks in staffing and closure of the farm,’ Monica Tyler, CEO of Vauxhall City Farm, said.

‘One of the saddest points was when we were forced to sell most of our horses. Thankfully, we are back open and serving the local community once again. With the help of Brixton Brewery, we hope to raise awareness that the farm is back open for visitors, everyone is welcomed, it's free to enter! We also hope to secure vital donations too, to continue our work. Cheers to that!’

The launch week is free entry – apart from those animal impressions, of course – but all recipients of a free can are encouraged to make a £5 donation to Vauxhall City Farm. Better get practicing those baas, moos and oinks now.

If you can’t make it to the taproom, you can also help out the farm by buying Urban Animals online. One 330ml can costs £2.65, with six, 12 and 24-packs available.

Brixton Brewery Taproom, Arch 548 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PF

