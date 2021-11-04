London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brixton Brewery Urban Animals
Photograph: Brixton Brewery/Vauxhall City FarmTo mark the launch of its limited edition beer, URBAN ANIMALS, in partnership with Vauxhall City Farm, Brixton Brewery is giving away free cans in exchange for animal noises. The Pay By Neigh campaign kicks off at the Brixton Brewery taproom from Thursday 18th November and aims to help the farm which almost closed permanently during lockdown.

You can get free beer by making animal noises, thanks to Brixton Brewery

The brewery is launching a new beverage that will raise proceeds for Vauxhall City Farm

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

You’ve heard of singing for your supper, but how about neighing for your booze? Animal noises – or Pay By Neigh – will be the new currency at Brixton Brewery later this month when it launches its new beer. 

Neither money nor a lovely song will get you far at Brixton Brewery’s taproom when its limited-edition beer Urban Animals launches on November 18. The company will be giving away free cans of the new beverage – but only to those who recreate the sounds of a farmyard animal. 

The event – which will run from November 18 to 25 – is in partnership with Vauxhall City Farm. Urban Animals is made with hops grown on the farm site, and all proceeds from the beer will be donated to the community project, which nearly had to close for good after the pandemic hit. 

‘It has been a difficult 18 months or so due to the pandemic, with an 81 per cent loss in revenue streams due to lockdown restrictions this resulted in cutbacks in staffing and closure of the farm,’ Monica Tyler, CEO of Vauxhall City Farm, said. 

‘One of the saddest points was when we were forced to sell most of our horses. Thankfully, we are back open and serving the local community once again. With the help of Brixton Brewery, we hope to raise awareness that the farm is back open for visitors, everyone is welcomed, it's free to enter! We also hope to secure vital donations too, to continue our work. Cheers to that!’

The launch week is free entry – apart from those animal impressions, of course – but all recipients of a free can are encouraged to make a £5 donation to Vauxhall City Farm. Better get practicing those baas, moos and oinks now. 

If you can’t make it to the taproom, you can also help out the farm by buying Urban Animals online. One 330ml can costs £2.65, with six, 12 and 24-packs available. 

Brixton Brewery Taproom, Arch 548 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PF

The best farms in London for spotting super cute animals

The 100 best pubs in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on reopening

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.