You can have a candlelit dinner by the Spice Girls stairs in the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel

Staircases don’t come any sexier than the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel’s neo-Gothic steps. Covered in detailed metalwork, gold leaf and tapestry carpet, and snaking up three storeys, they are outrageously ornate. These stairs provided a leg-up to British royalty: Victorian monarchs and the Spice Girls, who danced on them in the iconic ‘Wannabe’ video. Now you can fall under their spell too.

For the first time in the hotel’s history, Londoners can sit down to a candlelit dinner at the foot of those famous stairs. Those with the means to fork out £155 for a ticket will be treated to a champagne-and-canapés reception followed by a four-course dinner created by one of the hotel’s executive chefs with a wine pairing, all by the spectacular staircase, beneath the oh-so-tall star-covered vaulted ceiling.

Expect wine hand-selected by the hotel’s sommelier and dishes like Devon crab cakes, slow-cooked beef cheek and sticky date pudding on the menu – just remember to leave room for a quick zig-a-zig-ah on the architectural beauty.

The dining experience at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel is available to book from today, at £155 per person, including champagne and wine pairings. For more information and to book email bookingoffice@ renaissancehotels.com.

Images: St Pancras Renaissance Hotel