You can join a virtual hangout for dachshunds and their humans

Yesterday we announced that the world’s first virtual pug café is launching this weekend. Hot on its heels is another ‘world first’: a virtual dachshund café. Exactly the same concept, run by the same people, only this time, it’ll be lil’ sausage dogs assembling in front of laptop screens all over London for a group Zoom call.

The idea is for dachshund owners to create a café at home by baking fancy treats (or, if you like, ‘pupcakes’) so dogs can have a mass munchalong. The event is aimed mainly at those who have a sausage dog, but dachshund enthusiasts are welcome to join too, though there are limited spaces. A lot of tiny dogs will be growling at laptops, so there’s going to be many opportunities for extremely cute screenshots.

Anushka, Dachshund Cafe owner, says: ‘This is really sad time for us but we know Dachshund Cafe is more than an event... it’s a whole community! The group have all been posting lots of photos of their dogs in lockdown, dachshunds really are the perfect companion during all this.’

The café can be found on Zoom, but you’ll need to be a member of this Facebook group or follow it on Instagram to join.

If you need evidence of why sausage dogs are the best, just read about this sausage from Essex, who was so excited to have his family working at home during the day that he sprained his tail through excessive wagging 😭.

The Dachshund Cafe will take place on Saturday April 4, 12pm-1pm.

