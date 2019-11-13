You can now book in for dinner in the Houses of Parliament

The current perpetual news overload has been stressing out even the most politics-averse Londoners recently, but there is one unexpected upside to a December General Election: over the next two months, the Palace of Westminster is offering us ordinary citizens a rare opportunity to dine in style at the Members’ Dining Room in the Houses of Parliament.

Since Parliament is not in session in the run-up to next month’s election, the House of Commons dining room normally reserved for MPs and their guests is letting members of the public book in for a three-course lunch or dinner. The last December election was all the way back in 1923, so this is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy a festive meal in these magnificent surroundings.

Okay, so there’s no turkey or Christmas pud on the menu – but there is a set menu costing £45 for lunch sessions or £55 for dinner, all made using seasonal British produce. Mid-week dates are available from next Tuesday until Thursday December 5, with a maximum table size of eight, and the resplendent Members’ Bar will also be open to diners who fancy a drink before their meal.

In other words, as long as your company has a hefty festive budget to blow, this could be the classiest office Christmas lunch you’ll find in London this year.

