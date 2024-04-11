You can now buy London Underground themed craft beers

Beer52 has collaborated with TfL to create 16 original bevs, as well as a limited edition tube map

Though our transport has been a bit of a pain of late – with all those strikes, station closures and line upgrades – London’s beloved network is still pretty beloved. It’s ferried a lot of us around for such a long time, after all.

Drinking on TfL services is technically not allowed, but that hasn’t prevented a celebratory collaboration between the operator and Beer52, which has just launched 16 craft beers celebrating the capital’s public transport.

The collab’s aim is to shine a light on all the city’s brilliant brewers, specifically the ones who have been inspired by their local community, tube station, bus route or just patch of the city.

The Blackhorse Beer Mile Pale Ale is a nod to the seven breweries that have sprung up near Blackhorse Road Station (Signature Brew, Truman’s Social Club and Wild Card Brewery Lockwood, to name a few) and the Bianca Road Brew Co’s ‘Moquette’ session IPA is covered in the Jubilee fabric pattern, as the grey line passes underneath its Bermondsey brewery.

But it’s not just fancy beer that’ll be a result of the Beer 52-TfL collab. There’s also gonna be a special edition of Beer52’s Ferment magazine, as well as a London Craft Beer Tube Map, ideal for any budding or aspiring crafties.

‘We believe the best beer collaborations bring a fresh perspective, and working with TfL has given the brewers working on this collection so much inspiration,’ said Fraser Doherty, CEO of Beer52. ‘We hope [the map] will inspire people to explore the city's diverse neighbourhoods and discover some hidden gems along the way.’

The beers, special edition magazine, and Tube Map poster will be available to subscribers and for purchase now on the Beer52 website. Collection is free, delivery is £6.95.

While we’re on the subject, here is Time Out’s comprehensive list of the very best pubs in London right now. Cheers!

