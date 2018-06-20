You can now celebrate the NHS’s seventieth anniversary at the BFI

Turning 70 is a milestone no matter who or what you are. But if there is a seventieth anniversary worth celebrating more than most it’s the NHS’s. Luckily, those experts at the BFI know this as much as you do, which is why they're planning something special to mark the occasion.

On June 26, the BFI will be launching a unique film collection honouring the NHS from its vast National Archive online on its BFI Player. This newly curated collection of films, some of which are being made public for the first time, showcase its evolution, with documentaries, animations and dramas, showing the health’s evolution through the decades. The curation of this collection has been facilitated, in part, by the National Archives, and Guys’ and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust.

To coincide with the launch, the BFI will be hosting a special launch screening and discussion, ‘Here’s Health: The NHS on Film’, at its hub on the Southbank. Hosted by BFI senior curator Patrick Russell, the event will examine the NHS and its relationship to film and moving image, with filmmakers, NHS commissioners and historians all discussing how film and public healthcare has changed.

For more NHS celebrations, on June 30 there'll also be a double bill of 1951's 'Life in Her Hands', a government-funded movie about the everyday challenges faced by nurses, and 1958's 'On Call to a Nation, a BBC documentary about the role of GPs.

Whether you're considering a career in medicine, planning a career in medicine or just a huge fan of the hospital histories, this anniversary event is a perfect way to pay homage to the UK's most impressive asset. For tickets to 'Here's Health: The NHS on Film' visit the BFI website here. The full collection will be available on the BFI Player from 26 June.

Help Mind look after mental health this summer by joining them for two outdoor comedy screenings in east London, with all proceeds going to Mind in Hackney. Find more info here.