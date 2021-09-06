You can now do a live comedy fitness class

We’ve seen nightclub fitness classes, we’ve even seen Berghain-inspired fitness classes, and just when we thought there couldn’t be any other ways to make sweating more interesting, they only went and launched comedy fitness classes. Should have seen that one coming.

Gymbox has partnered with comedy venue The 99 Club to create the appropriately named Sunday Roast workout classes, which launched last weekend. Participants will be roasted by a professional comedian as they complete a circuit-style HIIT workout in a sauna suit (one of those ridiculous silver tracksuits), for no less than 45 minutes straight. Some people will find that funnier than others.

The ‘class clown’ cracking the jokes is The 99 Club’s resident MC, Tom Webb, who said: ‘Going to the gym has always seemed overtly masochistic to me and the idea of having a professional comedian roast you as you exercise seems like a cry for help. However, it turns out that it’s bloody hilarious and a really tough class.’

According to science, laughing can burn a lot of calories – doing this class is meant to help you burn more than 100 by laughter alone. But it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted, and participants are asked to fill out a short questionnaire beforehand to guide the personalised roasting. Brutal.

The Sunday Roast class will run at Gymbox’s Covent Garden club every Sunday in September. You can book a free spot here.

