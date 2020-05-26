You can now do a Zoom guided meditation with an actual sheep

We’ve seen some wonderfully ridiculous live streams in the last couple of months, but this really takes the biscuit

Yes, you read that right, live-streamed meditation sessions with real-life sheep are now a thing. And not just any sheep, either. The stars of the show are Hamish, Dougal and Lochie, three naughty but supposedly zen Herdwick sheep. Along with owner Beccy and her daughter Rivkah, these charming chaps will help you escape to the calm of their picturesque farm in Loch Lomond, Scotland.

You can try this fantastically weird form of wellbeing through Airbnb Experiences, from just a tenner. Of course, the sessions aren’t actually led by the sheep (shocking, we know). Through the magic of Zoom, you’ll get to see feeding time and hear sheep stories before forming a virtual flock and getting into some breathing exercises. The experience finishes with a short mindful meditation session led by Rivkah.

We can’t attest to the connection between hanging out with farmyard animals and finding inner peace, but if it makes people feel better in this trying time, we’re all for it. After all, some people find happiness at the bottom of a bowl of Koya’s miso and walnut ramen, others dream about when we’ll finally be allowed to go on holiday, and some meditate with sheep – who are we to judge?

You can book a guided meditation with Hamish, Dougal and Lochie here.

