You can now do galactic yoga in a south London spaceship

Are you a fan of yoga, raving and science fiction? Do you wish that someone would just hurry up and combine space and savasana already? Then hold on to your yoga mats, because this is the (incredibly specific) event for you.

Ministry Does Fitness has collaborated with Backyard Cinema to create a solar system special: Galactic Flow Yoga and Space Rave workouts. Pick from either a 45-minute yoga flow session that’ll have you down-dogging your way across the universe or a full-body Space Rave workout (from Mars, naturally). For good measure, body glitter company Shine Shack will be there too, ready to cover you in stardust (which, let’s face it, will probably sweat right off).

It may not be a relaxed, down-to-earth class, but stretching beneath the stars at Backyard Cinema’s sci-fi Mission to Mars space is quite appealing. Plus Mercato Metropolitano is a good spot for refuelling afterwards.

To catch Galactic Flow Yoga, head to Backyard Cinema’s Mission To Mars at Mercato Metropolitano, 42 Newington Causeway, SE1 6DR, on May 19. Tickets from £20, on sale now.



