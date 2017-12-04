  • News
You can now get a Kinder Egg burger

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday December 4 2017, 3:40pm

A build-your-own burger pop-up launched today (Monday December 4) at hip little barbecue restaurant MeatUp – and it looks a bit extra. Alongside mac ’n’ cheese, foie gras and chicken tikka options, diners will be able to fill their buns with… Kinder Egg. As in, one of those chocolate eggs you bought for the surprise when you were in primary school. Would anyone ever want to put a Kinder Egg in a burger? Probably not. But MeatUp is giving you the option to do so anyway. Which we kind of admire (plus you get to keep your Kinder surprise!). Also on the menu is the Christmas burger, which comes with turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, brussels sprouts AND brie. Help!

MeatUp Burger Kitchen is open from December 4-22 at 350 Old York Rd, SW18 1SS.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

Newest | Oldest