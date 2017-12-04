You can now get a Kinder Egg burger

A build-your-own burger pop-up launched today (Monday December 4) at hip little barbecue restaurant MeatUp – and it looks a bit extra. Alongside mac ’n’ cheese, foie gras and chicken tikka options, diners will be able to fill their buns with… Kinder Egg. As in, one of those chocolate eggs you bought for the surprise when you were in primary school. Would anyone ever want to put a Kinder Egg in a burger? Probably not. But MeatUp is giving you the option to do so anyway. Which we kind of admire (plus you get to keep your Kinder surprise!). Also on the menu is the Christmas burger, which comes with turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, brussels sprouts AND brie. Help!

MeatUp Burger Kitchen is open from December 4-22 at 350 Old York Rd, SW18 1SS.

Love burgers? Check out our round-up of the prettiest patties in the city.

Want to know whenever chocolate finds its way into a burger? Click here to sign up to Time Out.