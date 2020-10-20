LondonChange city
A plane
You can now get a one-hour Covid-19 test at Heathrow Airport

From today, tests will be available to travellers flying to destinations that require negative results on arrival

By
Ellie Walker-Arnott
Even if you have managed to sneak off overseas on holiday this year, there’s no denying travel looks pretty unfamiliar right now. While many countries remain closed to travellers, others have strict rules, restrictions and entry requirements – and the list of places we can travel to without facing quarantine right now? Well, let’s just say it's not a long one. 

Here’s one new development that might help us get back out there, though. 

Heathrow Airport are introducing rapid Covid-19 testing at check-in from today (October 20). It’ll cost you £80 and results will be available within an hour. 

The tests are currently only available to travellers flying to destinations that require pre-departure tests, such as Italy. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific will be the first airlines to offer it, according to The Guardian

Nurses will carry out the tests in new facilities at Heathrow terminals 2 and 5 and must be booked online first before arrival at the airport. It differs from those currently used by the NHS as it doesn’t need to be sent away to a lab for processing. So, in theory, you can get a test, check in and be ordering your pre-flight bev in the departure lounge in little over an hour. 

Set on travelling overseas this autumn? Here are all the countries that have reopened their borders

How safe is it actually to fly right now? We asked an expert

