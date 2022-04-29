You can now get an Uber Boat all the way to Barking in east London

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has announced that its riverboat service is going to be extended further east all the way to Barking. Until recently, its downstream route stopped at Woolwich, via Greenwich and the O2. The new extension will also, crucially, help join up the north and south banks of the Thames to the east of central London.

The stop, at the new Barking Riverside pier, is the twenty-fourth on the Uber Thames Clipper network, and significantly increases its reach as the capital expands eastwards. The service runs during peak hours Monday to Friday, and all day at the weekend. Boats run every 20 to 30 minutes.

The extension also underscores Uber Boats’ intention to become a genuinely viable commuter service for all of London’s riverside communities, not just a cheaper alternative to tourist sightseeing cruises. The announcement follows news that the service would introduce its first two hybrid-fuelled green riverboats later this year, enhancing the Thames ferries’ green credentials. Earlier this year, Uber revealed plans to link its London service with Kent.

The new transport link-up also coincides with other infrastructural developments for Barking. The east London neighbourhood is getting a new Overground station this year, while Woolwich across the river will be (finally) welcoming the long-anticipated Elizabeth Line aka Crossrail, which will suddenly make this relative outlier – not to mention Punchdrunk’s epic new show – brilliantly connected to central London. Our advice? Go (further) east, young person.

