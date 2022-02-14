You can now get married at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane has had the mother of all facelifts over the last several years, with owners Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber pouring a walloping £60m into giving the vast theatre – which opened in its present form in 1812 – a comprehensive revamp that stretches from doing up the auditorium to opening up lushly vegetated café-bar The Garden.

Now, on Valentine’s Day 2022, they’ve announced that the icing on the cake is a new marriage license: if you’re looking for a wedding with some theatrical stardust then the Lane could be the place for you.

Clearly there are some caveats here: it presumably costs an absolute bomb, and they’re unlikely to cancel a performance of current smash musical ‘Frozen’ to accommodate your nuptials (so the odds are you’ll have to have your extremely expensive wedding on a Monday or Tuesday). Still, it’s about as special a venue as you could hope for, and you don’t actively have to opt for the 2,000-seat main auditorium: The Garden and the Grand Saloon are both available.

The theatre will also be open late tonight for a Valentine’s Day ‘afternoon’ tea for couples with champagne costing £49 a head – there will be some walk-ins available if you’re failed to make a booking and are desperate to salvage something of the night.

Find more information about booking Theatre Royal Drury Lane here.

