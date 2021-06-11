London
netil360
Photograph: Wij Travers

You can now go to a rooftop sauna at east London bar Netil360

Saunas? On a rooftop? Go on then

By
Isabelle Aron
Ever been to a rooftop bar and thought: this is great and everything but it could really do with some… saunas? Well, you’re in luck, because east London’s Netil360 has kitted out its rooftop space with not one, but six (!) saunas. Only two of them are open at the moment, but still: saunas! On a rooftop!

If you’re already pranging out about getting up close with a randomer in a hot and enclosed space in these Strange Times, don’t panic. If you book a sauna sesh, you’ll have the whole thing to yourself and whoever else is in your party (you can book for up to four people), so you won’t have to avoid making eye contact with strangers.

netil360, rooftop bar
Photograph: Wij Travers

The traditional Finnish saunas have been positioned on the edge of the rooftop, each with their own hot rainfall shower, cold waterfall, a fire pit seating area and a mini bar.

On weekdays, it’s open from 4:00pm -11:30pm, while on weekends you can sauna from 11:30am-11:30pm. 

There are a few rules: you can’t take drinks into the sauna and traditionalists, take note: naked sauna-ing is not allowed. You can, of course, have a drink afterwards, but you can’t get naked afterwards. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Netil House is at 1 Westgate St, E8 3RL. Book your sauna here.

