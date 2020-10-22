LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
West Reservoir
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can now go wild swimming all year round in West Reservoir sans wetsuit

Perfect as the weather gets flipping freezing

By Django Zimmatore
Advertising

Stoke Newington’s West Reservoir has announced that wild swimmers will be able to go ‘skin swimming’ all year round – even if it’s absolutely freezing!

Previously, swimmers had to wear a wetsuit when the water temperature was below 16C, but they can now hop into West Reservoir at all times of year wearing nothing more than some speedos, swimsuit or a bikini (if that’s your thing). However, they strongly recommend a wetsuit once the water is below 14C.  

While it may seem borderline insanity to plunge into an extremely cold lake, plenty of wild swimmers wouldn’t have it any other way. While wetsuits keep you warm, many swimmers actually enjoy the cold and don't like how constricting wetsuits can be on your movements in the water – not to mention contorting your body to get into the pesky thing in the first place. 

Now is a better time than ever to go swimming in West Reservoir or any of London’s other outdoor lidos and swimming pools, after research has suggested that it isn’t just good for mental and physical health but could potentially help slow dementia – powerful stuff, right?

If you feel like going for a dip in West Reservoir, check out all the info here, including how to download the app to book your session. And visit West Reservoir’s Instagram for up-to-the-minute info. 

Alternatively, dip your beak into a different kind of freezing liquid delight at London Cocktail Week.

Find further stuff to do this autumn that’s not so chilly.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.