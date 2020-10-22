You can now go wild swimming all year round in West Reservoir sans wetsuit

Stoke Newington’s West Reservoir has announced that wild swimmers will be able to go ‘skin swimming’ all year round – even if it’s absolutely freezing!

Previously, swimmers had to wear a wetsuit when the water temperature was below 16C, but they can now hop into West Reservoir at all times of year wearing nothing more than some speedos, swimsuit or a bikini (if that’s your thing). However, they strongly recommend a wetsuit once the water is below 14C.

While it may seem borderline insanity to plunge into an extremely cold lake, plenty of wild swimmers wouldn’t have it any other way. While wetsuits keep you warm, many swimmers actually enjoy the cold and don't like how constricting wetsuits can be on your movements in the water – not to mention contorting your body to get into the pesky thing in the first place.

Now is a better time than ever to go swimming in West Reservoir or any of London’s other outdoor lidos and swimming pools, after research has suggested that it isn’t just good for mental and physical health but could potentially help slow dementia – powerful stuff, right?

If you feel like going for a dip in West Reservoir, check out all the info here, including how to download the app to book your session. And visit West Reservoir’s Instagram for up-to-the-minute info.

