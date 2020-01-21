You can now have breakfast at Tiffany’s IRL in London

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Encrusted with diamonds? Then you’re going to love London’s new Tiffany & Co café.

The caff takes its cue from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, but it’s going to be a *little* more glam than Audrey Hepburn’s iconic brekkie (which actually just consisted of a coffee and a croissant, scoffed on the street while peering through the jeweller’s windows).

The IRL breakfast at Tiffany’s – with the official title of The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe – will be located in Harrods, and it’s set to be the first European outpost of the diamond-studded café.

Photograph: Tiffany & Co

Okay, so the cafe won’t really serve diamond-encrusted eggs, but it will dish up a boujie take on breakfast classics, like truffle egg florentine or pancakes and caviar.

Plus, the joint will be decorated in signature Tiffany blue, with sparkling Tiffany & Co jewellery, amazonite stone and hand-painted Tiffany motifs. The company hopes it will make diners feel like they’re inside a diamond-filled Tiffany box – without the panicky claustrophobia, presumably.

In the afternoon, guests can opt for the Tiffany Tea, featuring finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and a selection of Tiffany & Co-themed patisserie. In the evening, there’s a three-course supper paired with wines and cocktails.

Bookings are now open for The Tiffany Blue Box Cafe, which launches on February 14 (obvs), and slots are filling up fast.

And if you don’t manage to grab a table, don’t worry: you can always buy a coffee from Pret and just peer through the window, Holly Golightly-style.

Find more bangin’ brunch spots in our round-up of London’s best breakfasts.

Need to pick up some presents post-brekkie? Here are the 100 best shops in London.