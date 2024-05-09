You can now hire out disused tube stations for parties and private events

Drinking on the tube might have been banned, but soon you could have an actual party in an Underground station. TfL is offering the chance to hire out tube stations for shindigs. Rumour has it Girls Aloud’s ‘Sound of the Underground’ has to be on the playlist.

As well as tube stations, TfL is hiring out river piers and cable cars for scenic knees ups. You’ll be able to throw everything from product launches and drinks receptions to big bashes for up to 300 punters. Venues on offer include the rarely seen to the public closed ticket halls at Aldwych, the disused Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross (which features a stationary train), or the Waterloo and City line platforms at Bank station. The IFS Cloud Cable Car is also up for grabs, as well as river piers like Westminster Pier, Blackfriars Pier.

Some bad news: because the spaces will be offered as ‘dry hire’, extra licences might be required to serve alcohol.

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design & Partnerships at TfL said: ‘There are so many interesting locations across the TfL network and I am excited that we are now able to offer some of these for exclusive event hire.

‘They offer functionally great and iconic spaces that reflect the best of London and its history, making them the ideal location to host a variety of functions. They will not only appeal to transport enthusiasts, but also anyone looking for a more unique and non-conventional space to successfully hold their event.’

More travel news

The Blackwall Tunnel is closing for four weekends in May and June. Plus, Heathrow has been declared one of the world’s best airports. And here’s everything you need to know about the Piccadilly line closure later this year.

ICYMI: Kew Gardens has been filled with dazzling outdoor sculptures.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.