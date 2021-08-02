‘The X Factor’ has come under some major scrutiny recently, its reputation marred by an influx of abuse allegations, and then Simon Cowell announced last week that, after 17 years, the show won’t be returning to UK TV screens. The competition, though, has produced some pretty successful talent over its lifespan (think One Direction, JLS, Olly Murs... Jedward). Now one ‘X Factor’ group are securing their immortality in honour of their tenth anniversary.

Little Mix shot to fame in 2011 and, despite losing a member at the end of last year, all four of the pop group are now on display in waxwork form at Madame Tussauds. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the departed Jesy Nelson will be joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, so it’s a pretty big deal.

The figures are so eerily realistic we’re still not fully convinced that the girls aren’t just playing an extended game of freeze tag.

Look who else has recently arrived at Madame Tussauds. It’s only Stormzy.

