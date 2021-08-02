London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Little Mix at Madame Tussauds
Photograph: Madame Tussauds

You can now meet Little Mix’s waxy avatars at Madame Tussauds

The wildly successful British girl group are celebrating their tenth anniversary

Written by Emily Canegan
Advertising

‘The X Factor’ has come under some major scrutiny recently, its reputation marred by an influx of abuse allegations, and then Simon Cowell announced last week that, after 17 years, the show won’t be returning to UK TV screens. The competition, though, has produced some pretty successful talent over its lifespan (think One Direction, JLS, Olly Murs... Jedward). Now one ‘X Factor’ group are securing their immortality in honour of their tenth anniversary.

Little Mix shot to fame in 2011 and, despite losing a member at the end of last year, all four of the pop group are now on display in waxwork form at Madame Tussauds. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the departed Jesy Nelson will be joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, so it’s a pretty big deal.

The figures are so eerily realistic we’re still not fully convinced that the girls aren’t just playing an extended game of freeze tag.

Look who else has recently arrived at Madame Tussauds. It’s only Stormzy.

Craving live music? These are the best music festivals happening in London this year.

  • Emily Canegan

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.