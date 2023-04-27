You can rent an actual Uber horse-drawn carriage for the coronation

Want to travel like the King for a day? For the Corrie Naish, you can actually order a horse and carriage via Uber. It even replicates the carriage King Charles will ride during the coronation procession.

To ride the regal whip, slots can be booked via the Uber app between May 3–5. It will be strolling around Dulwich Park, pulled by white horses dressed to the nines in coronation wear. Inside you’ll be kitted out with plush seats and embroidered cushions and throws.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: ‘What better way to celebrate one of the most significant events of 2023 by riding like King Charles III in a horse drawn carriage.

‘We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to people's journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber.’

For every ride taken, Uber will donate money to Spana, a UK charity which supports the welfare of working animals.

