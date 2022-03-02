London
'Superbloom' slide at the Tower of London
Image: Historic Royal Palaces

You can slide down the Tower of London’s moat into a field of flowers

A huge slide will be installed as part of the monument’s ‘Superbloom’ display

Sarah Cohen
Written by
Sarah Cohen
As we reported previously, the Tower of London’s moat is going to be filled with wild flowers to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Gardeners are currently busy planting 20 million seeds that will grow into a beautiful meadow called ‘Superbloom’ come June, when the attraction opens.

Wandering through a floral garden sounds like a lovely, gentle activity, right? Except that the organisers have just announced the addition of a giant slide at the entrance. Thrill-seeking visitors can grab a mat and zip down the side of the moat on an eight-metre slide. There’s room for four people to have a go at once and adults are just as welcome as kids. But once you’re in, you’re in: it’s one slide per person. And access is weather-dependent.

'Superbloom' slide at the Tower of London
Image: Historic Royal Palaces

The slide was originally built for a National Trust property in Berkshire, but has been repurposed for the Tower of London moat. It’ll have plants running alongside it that complement the wild flowers below. 

And don’t worry, bobbing along on your bum isn’t the only way to get into ‘Superbloom’ – those who don’t like feeling their stomach jump into their throat can walk through the fully accessible main entrance. But where’s the fun in that?

‘Superbloom’ is at the Tower of London, Jun 1-Sep 18. Book tickets here.

You can climb the Cutty Sark’s really high rigging.

This summer’s Serpentine Pavilion will be a place of rest and music.

