LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

union chapel
Photograph: Daniela Sbrisny

You can snoop around London’s most exclusive buildings as Open House festival goes ahead

This year’s event will combine IRL tours with a virtual line-up

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

Got a bit bored of your own four walls this year? Check out somebody else’s instead. This month sees the return of London’s annual property perve-athon Open House, the architectural festival that ordinarily gives you full access to some of the capital’s most exclusive addresses. Obviously, it’s looking a bit different in 2020. 

While some properties in the city will still be flinging open their doors to the public, a lot of this year’s action will be taking on a virtual form. Hey, we’ll take anything we can get after being locked out of most buildings for such a long stint. 

Architectural spectacles open to visitors – either virtually or IRL – are gathered into collections on the Open House website. Themes on the programme this year include green solutions and radical designs – you know, classic fodder for architect buffs to get stuck into. But 2020 trends have also emerged: check out buildings with links to London’s colonial past, places of particular local and neighbourhood interest and even cultural centres that now see themselves at risk. That includes a behind-the-scenes peek at Union Chapel when there’s absolutely no crowd at all. 

While in the past you could enter ballots to shoot up to the top of the BT Tower or behind the famous door of 10 Downing Street, this year’s only ticketed IRL tour is for Old Scotland Yard – and the ballot has sadly already closed. But you can still enjoy tours of famous buildings like the Barbican centre, a neon-bending workshop at God’s Own Junkyard and a total of 40 self-guided walks around streets and neighbourhoods.

Or stick to online for virtual street art and pub tours, a trip to see Crystal Palace’s dinosaurs and a heap of documentary and podcast content on London’s hottest properties.   

Open House is taking place from September 19 to 27. Find the full line-up here

Into cultural buildings the most? Check out London’s best museums and when they’re reopening.

Find even more fun in our guide to the best events in London this September

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    Follow us

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.