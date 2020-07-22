This has been a bad year for a lot of things – festivals, gigs, pubs, weddings (the list goes on) – but it’s turning out to be a good year for camping, which is having a bit of a moment right now.

From the second holidays in England were allowed again, people have been booking pitches like they’re ‘Fleabag’ tickets, and availability is running low.

The demand for a few nights sleeping under canvas is such that new sites have started popping up all over the country. Booking website Canopy & Stars has launched a bunch of pop-up campsites using bell tents that should have been doing the music-festival circuit this summer, while The Hoxton hotel has got in on the action, setting up month-long Camp Hox in the Oxfordshire countryside.

The latest site to welcome this summer’s super-eager campers is a brand new one in Cornwall, where bell tents have been pitched right on the sand.

The site, open from now until September, is on Lusty Glaze beach, a secluded, sandy cove on the outskirts of Newquay. Campers will get their own pre-pitched bell tent, complete with an actual bed and private bathroom facilities, all just metres away from the lapping waves.

An 133-step staircase is the only way down to the beach – and your new bed – and there’s really no reason to take the hike back up during your stay because there are beach hammocks, barbecues and activities like surf lessons and sunrise yoga all right there. You can even book an all-inclusive stay, which means you get a concierge service and all your meals freshly prepared by an on-site chef.

We won’t pretend a stay here is a bargain – tents start at £270 a night – but you’d expect getting to call a beach like this home to come with a fairly hefty price tag.

