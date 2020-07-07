The pop-up glamping sites in wild, rural locations are being created to keep up with demand this summer

It’s fair to say that, after months of lockdown, we’re all gagging for a holiday. There are plenty of possibilities for a trip this summer, especially now that the government has announced plans to ease the UK’s 14-day quarantine. But that doesn’t mean half of London will be jumping on a plane next week, just because we can.

A lot of people in the UK still plan to take a break closer to home this year. And the proof is in the country’s already-booked-up Airbnbs, holiday cottages and campsites.

Thankfully Canopy & Stars, a booking platform specialising in treehouses, cabins and other unique places to stay, has found a solution to what it calls ‘soaring demand for outdoor escapes’ this summer.

‘Summer 2020 is shaping up to be glamping’s best year yet, with Canopy & Stars seeing record bookings in June,’ it told us. To keep up with our demand for camping holidays in the UK, it is launching Camp Out 2020, ‘a series of pop-up camps for one summer only’.

The campsites will be populated by bell tents that should have been pitched at music festivals around the country, but have been unused so far this year thanks to all large-scale events being cancelled.

Eleven new pop-up sites, which are open from now until September, launched this week, with more joining them as summer unfolds. The fancy tents will be set in ‘exclusive locations in nature where you’d never normally be able to stay’, like a pony field near a private beach in Cornwall, an alpaca farm in the Cotswolds or a peaceful pitch in the middle of the Brecon Beacons.

The tents start from £85 per night and sleep two to four people. Find out more and book here.

