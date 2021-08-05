Nothing screams nostalgia more than watching Disney classics, surrounded by pals, singing your heart out to some of the most iconic music ever composed (move over Mozart!).

On Sunday (August 8) you can recreate that childhood feeling courtesy of Summer on Screen at Wembley Park. The open-air cinema will be screening the 1994 version of ‘The Lion King’ for Disney lovers far and wide to attend for the small price of £0. Yup, the screening is absolutely FREE, all you’ve gotta do is show up – no tickets required.

Deckchairs will be on hand but they are available on a first come, first served basis so, to avoid any argy bargy, we’d recommend bringing your own picnic blanket.

If Disney doesn’t take your fancy, there are loads of other crowdpleasers in the season, including ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, ‘Cool Runnings’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Paddington’. You can find the full line-up here.

Wembley Park, HA9 0GG. Until Sep 5. Free.

Discover London’s other outdoor cinemas.

Don’t fancy sitting outside? Here are the best bricks-and-mortar cinemas in town.