London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Summer on Screen at Wembley Park
Photograph: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

You can watch outdoor screenings of ‘The Lion King’ and other film faves for free

Wembley Park’s Summer on Screen is back and showing movie classics all month

Written by Emily Canegan
Advertising

Nothing screams nostalgia more than watching Disney classics, surrounded by pals, singing your heart out to some of the most iconic music ever composed (move over Mozart!). 

On Sunday (August 8) you can recreate that childhood feeling courtesy of Summer on Screen at Wembley Park. The open-air cinema will be screening the 1994 version of ‘The Lion King’ for Disney lovers far and wide to attend for the small price of £0. Yup, the screening is absolutely FREE, all you’ve gotta do is show up – no tickets required.

Deckchairs will be on hand but they are available on a first come, first served basis so, to avoid any argy bargy, we’d recommend bringing your own picnic blanket.

If Disney doesn’t take your fancy, there are loads of other crowdpleasers in the season, including ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, ‘Cool Runnings’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Paddington’. You can find the full line-up here.

Wembley Park, HA9 0GG. Until Sep 5. Free.

Discover London’s other outdoor cinemas.

Don’t fancy sitting outside? Here are the best bricks-and-mortar cinemas in town.

  • Emily Canegan

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.