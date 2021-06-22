Fans fall at his feet, weeping and shaking, overcome with emotion at being face to face with him. They prostrate themselves before him, bow down to him. Justin Bieber is a living god, the embodiment of John Lennon’s ‘bigger than jesus’ quip.

And American artist Paul Pfeiffer has taken that to its logical conclusion, creating a series of ‘encarnadores’ sculptures, or catholic objects of worship, based on the Canadian superstar. Across Pfeiffer’s new London gallery show, 'Incarnator', you’ll find Bieber’s tattooed torso and forearms, his disembodied head, all created to look like idols from South American and Fillipino churches. Other works in the space include a hand holding a camera, another holding an audio recorder, and a stand filled with miniature buddhist monks.

The whole thing is a wry, satirical look at celebrity and worship in the modern era. Or you could just see it as an excuse to go and pay your respects to the guy who wants you to know where he buys his peaches. Personally, I buy mine from Nazar Supermarket on Tottenham High Road. Shop local, Biebs. Think of the carbon footprint.

Paul Pfeiffer, 'Incarnator', at Thomas Dane Gallery, until Aug 7. Free, book here.

Want more art? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Want more art, but free? Here are the best free shows in town.